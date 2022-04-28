Namibian Exporters Seek Clarity On Angolan Import Decree

AN ANGOLAN delegation of trade experts visited Namibia to clarify issues around that country's Presidential Decree No. 23/19.

This was revealed on Tuesday during a meeting between the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Angolan delegation at Swakopmund.

The decree gives priority to 54 product categories produced in Angola, by requiring that importers demonstrate that they either cannot find a product locally or already have a contract to purchase products on the domestic market.

It is aimed at reducing reliance on imports that Angola has the capacity to produce by increasing local production.

The products include fish, salt and sugar. A further temporary quantity restriction on 16 products is on the cards. This includes milk and sugar.

The decree has brought uncertainty among Namibian exporters, as Angola did not share its full content.

The director of international trade in the Namibian trade ministry Patricia Liswaniso agreed that the decree came across to the ministry as implying that Angola had stopped the importation of salt.

"We decided to engage our Angolan counterparts because when we read the decree we noticed that some procedures have changed and products have been restricted pending some requirements," she said.

Liswaniso further explained that local business people have interpreted the procedure as a ban.

She insisted that Angola makes the content of the decree available to the business people.

"We are not saying that Angola should do away with the decree because we know each country has a right to protect its industries. Namibia also does the same, but the only challenge here is the business sector needs to be educated on these reforms that countries are bringing," said Liswaniso.

The Angolan delegation declined to discuss the decree in detail.

Angola's national director of foreign trade, Augusta Fortes, insisted that they will only clarify the procedures of the decree, which is a protection measure for its local produce.

She explained that the decree came after importation data showed that Angola has for years been a consuming country.

"This (decree) was not set up specifically for Namibia but it includes all countries with whom we do commercial exchanges and with whom we have commercial agreements. We checked the imports against the goods that we have in the country," she said.

She explained that they produce commodities such as tomatoes, onions, garlic and honey on a large scale and they have the capacity to increase their production.

"It (decree) is not a prohibition but a requirement that countries can apply before taking effective importation decisions. They need to look at what they already have in the market," she said.

Namibia's ambassador to Angola, Patrick Nandago, also explained that the decree is there to protect that country's producers who are trying to enter the markets.

"It doesn't really mean that they have the full capacity. These things (decrees) are seasonal and are reviewed after a certain period. If they can no longer meet the demand of the market, they will open up the market for exporters to take their products into Angola," he said.