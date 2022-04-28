Namibia: 'The Beast' Promises to Punish Matheus... Boxing Bonanza Set for Walvis Bay

Namibia's leading boxing stable, the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy, yesterday launched the Together as One Part 7 Boxing Bonanza, which is slated for the coastal town of Walvis Bay on 28 May.

The bonanza will be headlined by Mateus 'The Beast' Heita, who will defend his WBA Pan Africa super bantamweight title against an equally dangerous Jonas Matheus.

Their bout will be supported by a horde of undercard fights, featuring the country's top upcoming fighters.

Speaking at yesterday's launch at the MTC headquarters in the capital, Heita said nothing will stand in the way of his upward trajectory, promising that come 28 May, Matheus will feel his wrath and power.

"I am excited to get in the ring again. I'm urging fans from all over Erongo region to come and

witness great boxing on display. I am ready - and come 28 May, I'll show the nation what I am capable of doing. I don't talk a lot, but I will do the talking in the ring as usual. The title belongs to me, and I am ready to defend it with all I got," said a confident 24-year-old Heita.

Challenger Matheus yesterday refused to be shaken by Heita's tough talk, saying his objective and mission remains the same - to wrestle the title away from Heita.

"It's an exciting bout; what I, however, can say is that there is going to be war on 28 May, and I hope and believe that he is ready to face me in that ring," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Heita is from the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy, whereas Matheus is from the MTC Salute Boxing Academy.

Meanwhile, promoter and trainer Nestor Tobias said they are expecting another exciting, action-packed bonanza at the coastal town, having hosted one there five months ago.

He urged the local community and those from surrounding areas to come in large numbers and support the country's top talents.

"We have seen what the sports of boxing has done for the country, and we want to keep

growing it by having more of these fights. We are pleading to the region of Erongo region to come in numbers and support one of the fastest-growing sport disciplines in the country," he said.

"Boxing is all about skills, power and speed. The nation needs to know how this talent is unearthed - and come 28 May 2022, it's going to be a great fight, where a boxer from Sunshine will fight someone from Salute."

Tickets cost N$200 for VIP, while general tickets will sell for N$50, and children will pay N$20 at the entrance.

"We want to accommodate everyone - that's why we are putting the tickets on sale at prices that everyone can afford," added Tobias.