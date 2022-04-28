Botswana: NHE Sponsors Athletes for Gaborone Meet

The National Housing Enterprise yesterday sponsored two athletes, who will represent the country at the coming Gaborone International Meet, which starts on Saturday, 30 April 2022 in Botswana.

The sponsorship, valued at N$30 000, will contribute towards the athletes' accommodation, flights, meals and sport gear while in Botswana for the competition.

The two sponsored athletes are Ernest Narib, the current 200m men's national champion, and Gilbert Hainuca, the 100m men's national champion.

"The sponsorship forms part of our community relationships approach and seeks to make a difference towards sport development in the lives of the Namibian athletes. This initiative is NHE's response to the call for action for Namibian corporates to invest more in sport and our athletes, and it seeks to honour our corporate social responsibility within the communities we operate," reads the company's statement.