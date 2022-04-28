Botswana: NHE Sponsors Athletes for Gaborone Meet

28 April 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

The National Housing Enterprise yesterday sponsored two athletes, who will represent the country at the coming Gaborone International Meet, which starts on Saturday, 30 April 2022 in Botswana.

The sponsorship, valued at N$30 000, will contribute towards the athletes' accommodation, flights, meals and sport gear while in Botswana for the competition.

The two sponsored athletes are Ernest Narib, the current 200m men's national champion, and Gilbert Hainuca, the 100m men's national champion.

"The sponsorship forms part of our community relationships approach and seeks to make a difference towards sport development in the lives of the Namibian athletes. This initiative is NHE's response to the call for action for Namibian corporates to invest more in sport and our athletes, and it seeks to honour our corporate social responsibility within the communities we operate," reads the company's statement.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X