Namibia: 'Men in Army 'Uncomfortable With Empowering Women'

MEN in the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs are being accused of being uncomfortable with empowering women.

This is according to the draft gender policy and procedures concept note, which is currently under discussion by members of the force.

The concept note attributes the reactionary tendency to the cultural upbringing of men, which has rendered the empowerment of women within the ministry challenging.

The policy is aimed at helping with the adoption of strategies aimed at empowering women and eliminating all tendencies that view women with contempt.

A team of commanders from the ministry's human resources, policy and planning, military justice directorates, office of the deputy minister and gender ministry are attending the gender policy and procedures validation workshop at Swakopmund.

The number of women in the ministry and especially men and women in the defence force does not reflect the national force's expected ratio.

The current ratio is 26% female and 74% male, which senior officer of peace and security, lieutenant colonel Sophia Benjamin attributes to the recruitment policy.

The current policy allows only for 25% female and 75% male recruitment, which is not in line with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1 325 of 2000.

The resolution calls for the full and equal participation of women in all peace and security Formations, alongside the mainstreaming of gender issues in the context of the armed forces.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Women Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The empowerment of women and girls is also underscored in Sustainable Development Goal 5

"Having a gender policy in place, will ensure equality, the prosperity and sustainable development of all institutions or societies warranting that nobody is left behind," states the note.

Workshop attendees are expected to develop guidelines that will ensure gender recruitment allocation and equal opportunities in education and careers within the ministry.

In a speech read on her behalf, the deputy minister of defence, Hilma Nicanor, expressed delight that members of the force are validating one of the critical resources required by the ministry to develop the ability for gender mainstreaming across its services, formations, and units.

"The NDF aims at recruiting, retaining, and promoting more women into senior roles, as well as to build strong morale and prevent internal abuse within the armed forces," said Nicanor.

She encourages commanders at all levels to reinforce the current gender coordinators and advisers in the force, to support and implement this policy once it is validated.