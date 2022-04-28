Namibia: Katjavivi in Ukraine Task Force

NATIONAL Assembly speaker Peter Katjavivi has recently been appointed as vice-president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) task force on Ukraine.

The task force was established following a resolution adopted at the 144th IPU assembly in March.

A statement issued by the IPU on Tuesday says the resolution, which is titled 'The Peaceful Resolution of the War in Ukraine, Respecting International Law', aims for the task force to facilitate the role of parliaments in formulating feasible peaceful solutions.

"Its objectives are to help achieve a complete ceasefire and to contribute to confidence-building measures so as to achieve the long-term cessation of hostilities and the organisation of humanitarian and other assistance," the statement reads.

The president of the task force is the IPU vice-president and member of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates, Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi.

The other members include the speaker of the South African National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the president of the Uruguay General Assembly and senate, Beatriz Argimón, first deputy speaker of the senate in the Netherlands Arda Gerken, member of the House of Representatives in Indonesia Fadli Zon, member of the Mazhilis Aigul Saifollakyzy Kuspan, member of the Knesset in Israel Avi Dicter, and the secretary general of the IPU, Martin Chungong.