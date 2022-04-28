Africa: Roadside Bomb Hits AU Military Convoy in Somalia

28 April 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

JOWHAR [SMN] - An explosion was reported in the vicinity of Jowhar, Middle Shabelle regional capital targeting African Union forces serving with the ATMIS mission.

The blast struck an armored vehicle in the convoy that came under an ambush attack in Burane village during a security patrol, according to the reports.

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it killed two Burundian soldiers who are part of the ATMIS formerly AMISOM.

The militants have stepped up attacks in the country during Ramadan as they try to oust the Somali government which is protected by AU forces.

