Gambia: 'Agriculture Doesn't Stop in Crop, Livestock Production'

The minister of Agriculture, Hon. Amie Faburay, on Thursday 21 April 2022 embarked on a monitoring and visibility tour of the project intervention sites of the Pirang drainage, Pirang-Faraba feeder road and the Pirang rice field.

Hon. Amie Faburay with the delegation from the Central Project Coordinating Unit (CPCU), directors from the various departments, and the team from the Ministry of Agriculture commenced this tour of the project intervention sites mainly in the West Coast Region (WCR), Lower River Region (LRR) and Central River Region (CRR).

According to her, the Ministry of Agriculture does not only limit itself to crop and livestock production but also beyond by building drainages for communities that are prone to floods.

She further emphasised the importance of the drainage system, stressing that when it rains, most households in these communities are affected by floods.

Hon. Faburay urged the contractors to fast-track the work before the rainy season so that the community would not be affected by rain.

Tijan Sanneh, CPCU engineer, explained that that was a drainage infrastructural development that is geared towards protecting the community from floods, adding that Pirang is a community prone to flooding.

"The idea of this drainage is to divert the water so that the community would not be affected by floods," she affirmed.

According to the engineer, the contract was signed in 2020 and the work is still ongoing because there were several challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic and the demise of the project coordinator.

It is also noteworthy that the government of The Gambia has ploughed the Pirang rice field free of charge amongst many other rice fields in the country to ease the burden on farmers.

