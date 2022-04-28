Gambia: TRRC Reports 4 Unsolved Cases of Disappearances

The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) reports four (4) cold cases of disappearances which admittedly could not be sorted out during the course of its 3-year-long investigations; one case includes a journalist.

The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) has reported 4 cases of disappearances, which it admitted could not sort out during the course of its 3-year-long investigations, one which includes a journalist.

The first among those, according to TRRC report is the disapppearance of Bubai Sayang and Momodou Lamin Nyassi. "According to Modou Lamin's second wife, Ida Badjie, in 2006, her husband and two of his friends namely Ndongo Mboob and Bubai Sanyang, all natives of Bwiam, came to his compound in the evening to chat."

"After praying Maghrib, he went to accompany them. Immediately he stepped out of the compound, they were intercepted by unknown people boarding a car and drove them away."

"Before they departed, her son, Ali Nyassi, was informed by his father that they were going to the Sibanor Police. According to her, they went to Sibanor Police Station, but were told that they did not see them there."

"Although, none of the 'Junglers' have mentioned the execution of Bubai Sanyang and Momodou Lamin Nyassi; however, since it was reported by family members that they were arrested together, almost 17 years ago, none of them was seen alive. They have since disappeared, the government knew of their disappearance and did not investigate."

"The fact that one of them was mentioned by Malick Jatta as being executed by Sanna Manjang, and the fact that they had a stop at Bwiam and he saw people in civilian clothes believed to be NIA (who also arrested the three people) handing over some people to Sanna Manjang, it is safe to presume that the persons handed over included Ndongo Mboob, Bubai Sanyang and Momodou Lamin Nyassi."

"Neither the government, nor the Junglers came forward to give information regarding the whereabouts of these victims," the report reveals.

The second involves Chief Ebrima Manneh, then reporter of the defunct Daily Observer. "On July 11 2006, two NIA officers arrested Chief Ebrima Manneh at their office in Banjul, after he attempted to republish a BBC report criticising former President Jammeh.

"Co-workers witnessed his arrest. In July 2007, Chief Ebrima Manneh was reportedly seen at the Royal Victoria Teaching Hospital, where he was treated for high blood pressure."

"Reports indicated that Manneh was killed by the Junglers and his body was dumped in a well near Kanilai, while other reports suggest that he was buried at a pit behind the Sare Ngai Police Station."

Bai Lowe, currently facing trial in Germany, told TRRC that Chief Manneh was killed with hammers and machetes. When Chief Ebrima Manneh was dead, they threw his body in the well at Kanilai.

"Bai Lowe added that Chief Ebrima Manneh was killed on the same day as Daba Marenah, Ebou Lowe, Alieu Ceesay, Alpha Bah and Malafi Corr. On February 21, 2007, the government published a press release denying any involvement in Manneh's arrest and subsequent disappearance."

"The Commission made efforts to examine detention diaries of police stations where he was said to have been detained and also spoke to some of the officers who saw him, but the Commission could not establish his whereabouts. The government did not investigate the said incident and neither were family members informed about his whereabouts.

Moreover, Kanyi Ba Kanyi, an employee of the Christian Children's Fund, was arrested by the local police on September 18, 2006, and taken to several locations ending up at the Banjul Police Station.

According to Kanyi Ba's brother, Wandifa Kanyi, the officer asked for Kanyi Ba Kanyi and told Wandifa that his brother was under arrest for "questioning about money."

Later, the government then denied that Kanyi Ba was in custody. However, he was seen at the Royal Victoria Teaching Hospital on March 14, 2008, under the escort of wardens from State Central Prison Mile II. He appeared weak. In 2008, Kanyi Ba's fate remained unknown and the government continued to deny knowledge of his whereabouts"

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the course of investigation, the Commission was able establish that Kanyi Ba was last seen at the Mile II by some of the inmates and, since then, no one heard of him.

"The Commission could not establish his fate or whereabouts. Neither did the government investigate his disappearance nor was the family informed, at any point in time, his fate or whereabouts."

The final case reported by TRRC on enforced disappearances is the disappearance of Ceesay Bujiling, who worked as a watchman at a school, believed to be in Kanilai.

"According to the testimony of President Jammeh's one-time orderly, Saihou Jallow, former President Yaya Jammeh, told him that Ceesay Bujiling was executed."

"However, the then government had always firmly distanced itself from the knowledge of Ceesay Bujling's whereabouts."