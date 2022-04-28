Gambia: Victim Center Awards Ex-Justice Minister Tambadou

28 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The former attorney general and minister of Justice, Abubacar Tambedou, was recently awarded a certificate of appreciation by the Victim Center for his time in supporting victims of human rights.

Tambadou was committed during his tenure as Justice minister in promoting justice and support the victims of human rights, especially those affected during the second republic under former president Yahya Jammeh's watch.

A letter written by the chairman, board of directors of the Gambia Center for Victims' of Human Rights Violation, Muhammed Sheriff Kejira, stated "deepest appreciation" to Mr. Tambadou his "valuable and essential support" given to the Victims of Human Rights Violations.

"We were fortunate to have you by our side and would love to replicate the experience once more in the future."

Mr. Kejira expressed with heartfelt gratitude to award Tambadou with certificate of appreciation as a token of recognition for his invaluable support to the victims of human rights violations, in their quest for justice.

