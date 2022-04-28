Gambia: GPF Introduces New Measures to Maximise Safety On Highway

Following the surge in road traffic accidents in the country, the Gambia Police Force is set to change the narrative with new measures geared towards maximum safety and security on the highways.

According to the information obtained from the Poliso Facebook page, the Police Management is now "taking a holistic approach" in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to avert and change the trend. And that series of consultation meetings have been conducted with stakeholders including the National Road Authority (NRA), the Ministry of Works, Transportation and Infrastructure and Transport Union among others.

The police assure the public that henceforth, "police officers will be visible every two kilometers to observe and enforce all traffic rules & regulations, which include: speeding, vehicle road worthiness, overloading, triangular reflectors, headlights and fire extinguishers among a host of others.

The office of the IGP has also deemed it necessary to introduce an Accident Response Squad and "regular highway patrols" that would help in reducing the spate of accidents.

In this regard, the office of the IGP uses this opportunity to urge every road user, including motorists, passengers, pedestrians and every other stakeholder to come together and help in ensuring our roads remain safe by respecting traffic rules & stipulated regulations.

Drivers are equally warned to desist from overloading, speeding and exhibiting reckless manners whilst driving.

Regional police commissioners have been instructed to make sure these rules and regulations are enforced to the latter.