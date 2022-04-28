Gambia: Muslim Hands Extends Humanitarian Support to 280 Households in Foni

Muslim Hands the Gambia on Monday supported 280 households in Foni who are internally displaced by the conflict between Senegalese soldiers and MFDC in southern Senegal region of Casamance.

The team distributed 25 parcels of rice, beans, cooking oil, dates, sugar and Moringa tea to Kanfenda, 36 to Kanilai, and 83 to Bujingha while Kampanti received 100 and Arrangalen 36.

Ousman Jammeh, Muslim Hands country manager to The Gambia stated that they have supported 280 households and indirectly supporting 3,316 vulnerable people who have been internally displaced and are Gambians.

"The overall money we spent for our Ramadan parcels in the country is to the tune of 3, 962, 343.97 dalasis. In the country, we are supporting 1, 493 vulnerable and indirectly we are supporting 17,916 within 24 communities."

He expressed delight that Muslim Hands is able to support some of the internally displaced people in Foni while emphasising that they normally give out Ramadan support every year in terms of food.

"On this particular one, we have realised the crisis in the Foni due to the conflict in Casamance. We agreed to redirect our support because they deserve it more. The objective is to ensure the vulnerable are supported during Ramadan in order to improve food and nutrition security."

He thanked Muslim Hands Canada, Diyanet (Turkish), Hayrat (Turkish), and Muslim Hands UK for funding the initiative.

Binta Sey Jadama, the regional disaster coordinator for West Coast Region said on 13 March 2022, support has been reaching Foni, saying the main target is the internally displaced persons.

"The support targets 289 families with a package of foodstuffs. NDMA has registered 1, 800 families that are affected by the conflict. We thank Muslim Hands for the gesture and hope that the partnership will move from strength to strength."

She called on other philanthropists to support Foni, especially in the month of Ramadan. She reiterated that there was another attack on the 6 of April where 700 people were displaced, mainly Senegalese posted in Foni Bintang and Berefet.

Ebrima Mass, board member of Muslim Hands, said they have been operating in the country for the past five years, stating they have offices in Mauritania, Guinea Conakry, Guinea Bissau, and Senegal.

"We are aware of the incident in Foni and we pray it does not repeat. All Muslims are one and there is a need to support each other."

Fatou Tuko Badjie, a beneficiary also expressed a similar sentiment while applauding the great initiative of Muslim Hands, which she said would go a long way in helping them during Ramadan.