Ghana: Ghandour Cosmetics Installs Solar Plant to Power Factory

Ghandour Cosmetics, a cosmetics manufacturing company, has installed a 1.6 Megawatt solar plant in Accra to power its factories with solar energy.

The rooftop installation which consists of 2,964 x 535Wp panels, offsetting 20,150 MT in CO2 emissions was aimed at reducing the company's power costs.

It was installed by Daystar Power, a company that provides solar power solutions to West Africa's industrial manufacturers.

Commissioning the project yesterday, Tanal Ghandour, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghandour Cosmetics, said the move to solar energy aligned with Ghandour's mission to drive sustainability across its value chain.

"As a company, we are environmentally conscious. Our partnership with Daystar is a step in the right direction reducing our costs from an environmental and financial perspective," he stated.

Olaedo Osoka, CEO of Daystar Power (West Africa), explained that reliable and cost-effective power was fundamental to the development of local industries that could compete globally.

He said Ghandour remained an industry leader and expressed hope that more industries would transition to renewable energy which were not only cheaper but cleaner sources of energy.

It would be noted that, as part of Ghana's drive to transition to renewables in the region, the government in addition to being a signatory to the Paris Agreement, has prioritised increasing the proportion of renewable energy in the country's energy mix.