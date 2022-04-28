Ghana: Ghandour Cosmetics Installs Solar Plant to Power Factory

28 April 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghandour Cosmetics, a cosmetics manufacturing company, has installed a 1.6 Megawatt solar plant in Accra to power its factories with solar energy.

The rooftop installation which consists of 2,964 x 535Wp panels, offsetting 20,150 MT in CO2 emissions was aimed at reducing the company's power costs.

It was installed by Daystar Power, a company that provides solar power solutions to West Africa's industrial manufacturers.

Commissioning the project yesterday, Tanal Ghandour, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghandour Cosmetics, said the move to solar energy aligned with Ghandour's mission to drive sustainability across its value chain.

"As a company, we are environmentally conscious. Our partnership with Daystar is a step in the right direction reducing our costs from an environmental and financial perspective," he stated.

Olaedo Osoka, CEO of Daystar Power (West Africa), explained that reliable and cost-effective power was fundamental to the development of local industries that could compete globally.

He said Ghandour remained an industry leader and expressed hope that more industries would transition to renewable energy which were not only cheaper but cleaner sources of energy.

It would be noted that, as part of Ghana's drive to transition to renewables in the region, the government in addition to being a signatory to the Paris Agreement, has prioritised increasing the proportion of renewable energy in the country's energy mix.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X