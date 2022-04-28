Ghana: Teshie Football Festival for June 2

The Kingsley Sarfo Foundation, together with Train Like A Pro (TLAP) and Media Personality, Ebenezer Amuzu will hold a day's football tournament at the MATS Park, Teshie on June 2.

Dubbed 'Teshie Football Festival', the event will attract four selected clubs in the community.

The clubs include GA Adangme FC, Verum Academy, AwuduIssaka Academy and TLAP.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TLAP, Mr Francis Laryea 'Totti' told the Times Sports that the tournament will be used to unearth talents.

The event will be graced by ex and current Black Stars players and top football scouts.

It will be preceded by a curtain-raiser between a Kingsley Sarfo XI and Original Don XI sides.