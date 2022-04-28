Ghana: Bliss GVS Pharma Presents Gh₵150,000 Anti-Malaria Drugs to Hospitals

Bliss GVS Pharma, a global pharmaceutical company, has donated anti-malaria and other essential medicines worth GH₵150,000.00 to various hospitals, schools and colleges in five selected regions in the country.

These donations were also accompanied by health talks to help equip Ghanaians on malaria and personal hygiene, and as part of its contribution to help reduce malaria burden in Africa.

The beneficiary institutions included the Koforidua Regional Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Manhyia Hospital in Kumasi, Tamale Teaching Hospital, Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Takoradi and the Tema General Hospital.

Speaking at one of the donation ceremonies, Mr Kofi Boakye Adubear, Medical Representative of Bliss GVS Ghana in the Ashanti Region, said "This will be the company's strategic contribution in empowering the Ghanaian health eco-system against malaria.

It also formed part of the World Malaria Day which was celebrated on April 25, 2022, on the theme "Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives".

According to him, beneficiary hospitals of the donation of anti-malarial medications such as LONART, P-ALAXIN and other essential medications by his organisation were to help reduce the malaria burden across the African continent.

He said Bliss GVS Pharma Ghana, under "ACT FOR AFRICA, an initiative towards a malaria-free continent in Africa", was commemorating this year's World Malaria Day to help create, engage, collaborate and identify solutions in malaria sensitisation, prevention and cure.

Mr Adubear disclosed that similar support was extended to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Ridge Hospital, 37 Military Hospital and Police Hospital to mark last year's World Malaria Day.

"It is the company's wish that the donated medicines will be used for needy people to have easy access to health care."

On her part, the acting Director of Pharmacy of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi, thanked the donors on behalf of management and assured the items would be used for their intended purposes.