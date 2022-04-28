Ghana: Heavyweight Champion Osuman Presents Titles to Former Pres Mahama

28 April 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The West Africa heavyweight boxing champion, Alhaji Haruna Osuman, and his management team yesterday paid a courtesy call on former President John Dramani Mahama.

The visit offered the management and the boxer the opportunity to present his two titles he won recently to the former president and seek his blessings.

The members of the management team included, Alhaji Mohammed Abdul-Samad, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of All for One Promotion and Alhaji Mohammed Osman Khuzaimah, the CEO of New Fadama City Gym.

The former President was glad to know Alhaji Osman has annexed two titles and wished him well in his boxing career.

Former President Mahama was thrilled that the Zango Community has produced a heavyweight boxing champion and pledged to support the boxer to win more titles for the country.

Alhaji Haruna expressed appreciation to the former president for granting him and his management team audience, and assured that he would train harder to win more laurels for the country.

