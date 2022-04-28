Ghana: Assistant Headteacher Remanded for Allegedly Defiling 2 Girls

Takoradi — Assistant headteacher of Victory Educational Complex, was last Friday remanded in police custody by the District Magistrate Court at Asankragwa, in the Western Region, for allegedly defiling two girls.

Kwame Tandoh, 47, pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement, and will reappear before court on May 5, 2022.

Chief Inspector Appiah Bimpong told the court presided over by Mr Augustine Fiifi Donful, the assistant headteacher, lured the two girls, 11 and 12 years old respectively, to a plantain farm, and had sexual intercourse with them.

The court heard that after the act, Tandoh gave the victims GH¢10.00 each, and warned them not to tell anybody about the affair.

Chief Insp Bimpong said Tandoh also attempted to lure the sister of one the victims to have sex with her, but she refused and reported the case to her grandmother.

He said the parents of the victims with the help of some neighbours took the head teacher to the police station, where he admitted committing the offence.