Liberia: Red Cross Celebrates 'Safety and Health At Work'

As Liberia joins this year's celebration of World Day at work for Safety and Health at work, the Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) calls for stronger investment in Workplace First Aid to reduce deaths and injuries at work and ensure employees' safety.

The annual World Day for Safety and Health at work, which is being celebrated today, Thursday, April 28, 2022, promotes the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases globally. It is an awareness-raising campaign intended to focus internationally on the magnitude of the problem and how promoting and creating a safety and health culture can help reduce the number of work-related deaths and injuries.

A press release issued here by LNRCS Secretary-General Mr. Gregory T. Blamoh stresses a to act together to build a positive safety and health culture, adding that the Liberian Red Cross remains committed to its work.

Mr. Blamoh explains that the LNRCS through its Workplace First Aid business has trained over 380 persons in emergency life-saving First Aid for over 60 institutions; adding that they have deployed more than 1500-kits. He says the Red Cross is prepared and ready to deliver more training and kits to improve safety at the workplace.

He stresses that First Aid is important as an initial response in providing effective and swift care that can reduce the impact of injury and improve chances of survival. Therefore, the goal is to assist employees in strengthening Society's ability to provide emergency assistance.

Mr. Blamoh continues that the International Labor Organization's Global Launch of the World Day focuses on "Building a preventative safety and Health Culture through effective social dialogue", and calls on employees to ensure that the working environment is safe and healthy for all employees.

Meanwhile, the LNRCS boss emphasizes that Safety is one of the most important issues that are often ignored the most, adding that their safety is in their own hands and they must do everything they can to stay safe.

"Let us celebrate the occasion of World Safety Day with everyone around us by reminding them to never compromise or ignore safety", he concluded.