Liberia: Fejal Ends Training On Gender-Sensitive Reporting

With support from the United Nations Women, the Female Journalist Association of Liberia or FEJAL in collaboration with the European Union spotlight initiative and the Government of Liberia has conducted phase two of the Gender Sensitive Reporting Refresher Training for over 150 Liberian journalists in Montserrado and Grand Cape Mount counties.

Speaking at the start of the workshop Tuesday, April 26, at iCampus in central Monrovia, FEJAL President Mrs. Siatta Scott Johnson said the endeavor is to support media engagement, advocacy and end violence against women and girls.

She said journalists should focus on reporting issues that affect women and girls in society, including children, and that phase two of the UN Women spotlight initiative project calls for the training of journalists in five hot spot counties.

She said it is also intended to widen the knowledge of journalists in the five hotspot counties, including Lofa, Montserrado, Grand Cape Mount, Grand Gedeh and Nimba counties.

Madam Johnson noted that are gaps in reporting gender-sensitive issues in the country hence, the need for a refresher training that will enable the media to get out and fill those gaps.

The program analyst for UN Women Liberia Dhogba Mabande said the United Nations has been sponsoring series of programs and they are currently building upon what was learned, and to review the gaps that have been identified in order to build on them.

He said the role of the media is significant to the growth and development of any nation, including addressing challenges that are around social norms.

"The role of the media is significant in shifting public perception about women and men therefore, it's important to avoid reporting any issue that limits and jeopardizes females", Mr. Mabande said.

He challenged media practitioners to implement the knowledge acquired, adding that the training should help media practitioners to depict the world in a more gender-sensitive and gender-responsive manner thus, contributing to a more inclusive and equal society.

"We at UN Women supporting this initiative wish to see a world or an environment where women and girls live free from all forms of violence and that's why we as an institution, support gender equality and empowerment of women and girls."

He said the spotlight initiative is aimed at addressing some of the ills that confront women and girls adding, "We call upon the media to ensure that they reach out to raise awareness on these issues especially, those who have been marginalized and abused."

Also speaking at the one-day training Press Union of Liberia Secretary General Musa B. Kanneh said the media plays a pivotal role in reporting domestic violence, rape and other forms of violence that are meted out against women and girls in the country.

He said highlighting issues that affect women and girls is critical and as such, the media should prioritize gender-sensitive reporting, something he noted, will help in minimizing violence that is carried out against women.