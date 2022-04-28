South Africa: Presidency Extends Condolences On the Passing of Veteran Public Servant and Ambassador Silumko Sokupha

press release

Minister in The Presidency Mondli Gungubele has on behalf of government extended condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr Silumko Sokupa who passed away on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 after a short illness.

Mr Sokupa served the State Security Agency in various capacities over his long illustrious career in service of the people of South Africa.

He was the Deputy Director General of the South African Secret Service's (Sass) before being appointed Coordinator for the Intelligence Services located in the National Intelligence Coordinating Committee (Nicoc), which consisted of heads of the National Intelligence Agency, the Secret Services, the South African Police Service's Crime Intelligence, Defence Intelligence and the Directors General in The Presidency and the Foreign Affairs Department.

He brought to the position of Coordinator for Intelligence the critical skills acquired from his many years of experience in intelligence, including a two-year period of secondment to Correctional Services in 1999 to assist with strengthening that department, working as the NIA Eastern Cape manager following amalgamation, later supervising and managing three provinces -- as well as extensive knowledge and experience in foreign intelligence while deployed at the Sass.

In 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Mr Sokupa as a member of the High-Level Review Panel on the mandate, capacity and organizational integrity of the States Security Agency (SSA) chaired by Dr Sydney Mafumadi.

In 2021, President Ramaphosa appointed Mr Sokupa as a member of the panel of experts chaired by Prof Sandy Africa probing the July 2021 unrest. The report was published in November 2021.

Minister Gungubele said "We are saddened by the loss of Bra Soks, as we affectionately knew him. He was a struggle veteran who devoted his life to the advancement of the South African democratic project. His contribution to building this nation is invaluable. We send our deepest condolences to the Sokupa family."