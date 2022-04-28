South Africa: A Heart On Fire, With a Mind On Ice - Economist Francis Wilson Believed Mining Is the Core to Understanding SA

analysis

The renowned founder of the Southern African Labour and Development Research Unit, who did pathbreaking research on the system of migrant labour in the South African gold mines, has died, aged 82.

It was Francis Wilson who discovered that black miners' wages had not increased over 50 years. In fact, in real terms, they had gone down.

He had studied the Chamber of Mines' annual reports from 1911 to 1966, and calculated that black workers earned the 1938 equivalent of R72 in 1911. In 1966 -- 55 years later -- their real wages had actually dropped by R1. White workers' wages, on the other hand, had increased and the racial wage gap had widened.

"The numbers were off the charts," he writes in a forthcoming collection of his work, South Africa: Black, Gold, and White, which will be published in June 2022 by KMM Review Publishing.

He worried he may have his figures wrong. His first book, Labour in the South African Gold Mines was about to be published by Cambridge University Press (CUP), and he did not want to risk either the reviewer -- or the Chamber of Mines -- excoriating his numbers.

So in 1968, he asked the...