South Africa: An Interdict On Covid-19 Teen Vaccination Will Harm Basic Education and Violate Pupils' Rights

analysis

The African Christian Democratic Party and partners are in the high court on Thursday and Friday, seeking to stop the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines to adolescents. But, given that most pupils attend schools with infrastructure problems and serious overcrowding, vaccines remain critical to keep them safe and prevent outbreaks at schools.

More than 1.6 million people between the ages of 12 and 17 in South Africa have been vaccinated against Covid-19 since the roll-out opened up to teenagers in late 2021. Continued roll-out has contributed to the growing sense of "returning to normal", with the National State of Disaster lifted on 4 April 2022 and schools reopening fully on 7 February 2022.

Despite the well-documented benefits to and safety of vaccines for adolescents, the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and its partners - Free the Children, Save the Nation NPC, the Caring Healthcare Workers Coalition and the Covid Care Alliance - are seeking to stop the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines for adolescents urgently. But in a context where the majority of pupils attend schools with infrastructure problems and serious overcrowding, vaccines remain a critical tool to keep them safe and prevent outbreaks of infection at schools.

