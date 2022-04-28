South Africa: Call to Join 'Army of Light' At Abahlali Basemjondolo Interfaith Vigil for KZN Flood Victims

analysis

'We need to grieve together, to be in community together and to build hope and solidarity together. We love our country and we are working to improve the lives of those who live under inhuman conditions," says the shack dwellers' movement.

On the eve of Freedom Day, Abahlali baseMjondolo, which has been at the forefront of flood relief efforts for informal settlements, held an interfaith prayer vigil at the eNkanini sports grounds. The vigil was in honour of those who died as a result of the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal that have taken the lives of more than 400 people, with many more still missing and even more homeless and displaced. The floods have been especially hard on people who had been living in shacks. The organisation said the vigil was organised jointly with "organised hostel dwellers", sex workers, grassroots environmentalists, as well as "radical lawyers", church leaders, students, journalists and "progressive organisations".

In a statement, the shack dwellers' movement said: "Many families are still waiting hopelessly for their loved ones to be discovered under the ground or in rivers. They have come to accept that they will never find them alive, but they need to find closure by being...