Tanzania: Samia - Tz to Produce 6000mw

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has said the country will produce 6,000 megawatts of electricity through renewable sources including hydro-power, solar and wind projects by the year 2025.

Ms Samia made the revelation in the United States on Monday during a discussion themed; "A New Day for US-Tanzania Relations," which was hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Wilson Centre, Ambassador Mark Green.

President Samia mentioned some of the projects as Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) which is expected to produce 2,100MW upon its completion as well as the envisaged Ruhudji and Rumakali hydropower projects which are expected to produce 358MW and 222MW, respectively.

The Head of State told the audience during the discussion that Tanzania as well targets to produce between 600MW and 700MW of electricity from solar.

"Tanzania currently produces electricity from natural gas and also plan to tap energy from wind. There are also studies being undertaken to generate electricity from geothermal sources," she stated.

And amid the shortage of natural gas due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ms Samia was confident that Tanzania could in the future be among suppliers of the energy as many countries are now looking forward to diversity their sources of the energy.

On the other hand, Ms Samia said the sixth phase government has made various legal and policy reforms aimed at embracing the private sector in spurring economic growth.

"Tanzania is ready to take off. We are open to anyone in the world willing to invest with us and are embracing the private sector. I believe the private sector can cause growth within the country," she remarked.

Adding; "Economic growth is about working closely with the private sector since it has a significant role in attracting FDI's (Foreign Direct Investments)."

President Samia pointed out that the reforms have enabled Tanzania to significantly boost the value of investments from just 1 US billion dollars during fiscal year 2019/2020 to a staggering 8 US billion dollars during financial year 2020/2021.

The Head of State noted further that the government of Tanzania is changing its model of cooperation with the United States from being dependent on aid and instead focus on aid to trade.

"We are now charting new model on trading for mutual benefits of the two countries rather than depending solely on aid as it has been the case in the past," she declared.

President Samia told the audience at the meeting that she had fruitful discussions with the Vice-President of United States, Ms Kamala Harris, in which they agreed on cooperation towards socio-economic development.

She said Tanzania has benefited a lot from the US through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in projects covering agriculture, water and sanitation, education and environment, among others.

Ms Samia was hopeful that the government of US will consider re-enlisting Tanzania for the two projects which were halted including the Millennium Challenge Corporation and Feed the Future project which is the US government's global hunger and food security initiative.

The MCC was designed to benefit more than five million people in Tanzania by investing in the country through targeted infrastructure improvement projects in transportation, energy and water but the project was halted in 2016.

Speaking earlier, Ambassador Green, who served as US Ambassador to Tanzania from mid-2007 to early 2009, said some people fall in love with Tanzania for its natural beauty but he said he loves the country for its people.

"The people of Tanzania are hardworking and hospitable, optimistic and generous, Tanzania has unlimited potential, what it needs most is inspirational leadership," he remarked.

The Wilson Centre Africa Programme Director, Ms Monde Muyangwa, said the organization works to address most critical issues facing Africa and enhancing relations between the continent and the US.

Ms Muyangwa explained further that the organization works to build mutual beneficial relations between Africa and US.