Nigeria: Yul's Dad, Pete Edochie Mum As Nigerians Dig Up Old Comment On Polygamy

Nollywood veteran, seasoned administrator and broadcaster, Chief Pete Edochie, also know as Godfather, is considered by many as a 'Legend'

Many Nollywood fans grew up watching Pete Edochie on their TV screen, and he is known for using parables.

He came into prominence in the 1980s when he played the lead role of Okonkwo in an NTA adaptation of Chinua Achebe's all-time best selling novel, "Things Fall Apart".

Edochie, who publicly endorsed his son, Yul, for the 2023 Nigerian presidential election was dragged by many after his son announced his second wife.

Pete's old post condemning polygamy was dug out by Nigerians.

He was quoted to have supposedly once said: "Marrying two women doesn't mean you are a man, it just means you are about to suffer and breed confusion among your generations."

Read Nigeria's comments below:

@Hornypot7: "How Yule edochie and Judy Austin started Vs How it is going now.

"Pete edochie wey Dey advise single women no fit advise him son. I heard one celeb also has gay saga.B like gistlover and David hundeyin graduate for same school."

@verahcious: "Even if Yul's first wife cries to Pete Edochie, he will just say

'The plantain that refuses to ripen because it doesn't want to be fried will be used for plantain chips'."

@markie_banqz: "Yul Edochie is hosting today's episode of men will embarrass everything about you down to your mammary glands.

"Even if they dash me anything from Pete Edochie's lineage, I won't take. No offense"

@BestBlessing: "Pls let a woman know if she's open to polygamy, allow her have a say and make her own decisions, don't come and hurt an innocent woman all in the name of being an African man, the way you want your wife only to yourself, same with women. Pete Edochie"

@SaintDaozzi: "Pete Edochie should come out and say something about his son Yul Edochie. I'm sure he must be very disappointed."