Nigeria: If Nigeria Must Work, Don't Mount Pressure On Federal Govt Alone, Buhari's Aide Tells Nigerians

The special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, has said that Nigerians must do away with 'selective attention' focused on the federal government alone if Nigeria must work.

Ogunlesi, who took to his verified Twitter handle, @toluogunlesi on Thursday, said pressure must be maintained about critical issues but not on the federal government alone while sparing the state and local governments.

Ogunlesi, who is a journalist, poet, photographer, fiction writer, and blogger, cited the issue of the ongoing constitution review exercise, which is currently before the State Houses of Assembly across the country.

He said before the transmission of the Constitution Amendment Bills to the State Houses of Assembly by the National Assembly few weeks ago, the public attention was on the federal Parliament in Abuja, the nation's capital, but now that the state legislators were handling the amendment Bills, Nigerians were no no longer interested in the matter.

Ogunlesi wrote: "Weeks ago Constitution Amendment Bills were at NASS. & the attention of whole country was on them. Today the Bills are sitting in 36 State Assemblies, & there's zero attention on them. This kind of SELECTIVE ATTENTION cannot work o. Pressure must be maintained, not just on Abuja!

"If Nigeria must work (and it must!), we cannot be doing only bandwagon or selective activism or pressure. We must all be seriously interested in critical issues, even when they're not currently on the national frontburner.

And States and LGAs must get as much scrutiny as the FG!"