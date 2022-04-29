Nigeria: Saraki - I Have What Its Takes to Unite Nigerians

A former President of the Senate, and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday, said he had what it would take to unite Nigerians and give them a sense of belonging in the affairs of their country.

Saraki, who stated this in Calabar, Cross River State, while on consultation visit pursuant to his presidential ambition, told delegates and members of his party that his innate ability to run a united Senate prevented his removal as senate president by the executive arm of government between 2015 and 2019.

The former Kwara State governor, who spoke Tuesday evening, noted that, the nation needed a team player and someone, who could work with Nigerians from all shades as president.

"You cannot move the country forward if you cannot unite it. I have been able, and continue to unite people whether as chairman of the governor's forum, or recently as senate president with 109 senators across the country.

"There was twice an attempt to invade the National Assembly by the SSS and the Police, but we stood firm, because both houses of the National Assembly believed in their leaders.

"Where you have a government, who spent every minute to see how they can remove me, but because I was holding people together, we were there representing Nigeria and that was why we were united and stood firm, that is the kind of president we need," Saraki said.

According to him, he has mapped out plans to turn the nation's economy around from one that depends on foreign loans to one that will galvanise industrialisation, and a productive economy that will generate employment for Nigerians.

The former Senate president said it is skewed economy for 80 per cent of Nigeria's earnings to go into debts servicing and that wasn't how to grow an economy.

Saraki, who said Nigerian should not elect their next president based on unreliable sentiments and emotions, appealed that he should be chosen as candidate of the PDP and Nigeria's president, because he has what it takes to make Nigeria far better than he met it.

In his remarks, leader of the PDP in the state, Senator Liyel Imoke, thanked Saraki for putting the PDP first through the way he has remained committed and dedicated to it and promised that the delegates from the state would always vote for the aspirant they consider as the best for the party.