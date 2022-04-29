Nigeria: Police Arrest Former Kano Anti-Corruption Boss for Alleged Forgery

The police said the court had in April given them the warrant to arrest Mr Magaji after he (allegedly) jumped bail and refused to honour police invitation over alleged forgery.

The police in Kano State on Thursday said they have arrested a former chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission, Muhuyi Magaji.

Mr Magaji, a governorship aspirant under the People's Democratic Party (PDP), was reportedly arrested at the Sokoto Governor's Lodge in Abuja, where he was being screened by his party as he prepares for the forthcoming party primary election.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, told reporters that Mr Magaji is being investigated for the alleged forgery of a medical report.

In July 2021 the state's House of Assembly asked Mr Magaji to step aside as the state anti-graft agency boss for a month after he kicked against the posting of an accountant to the agency from the Office of the Accountant-General of the state.

Though he applied for the reversal of his suspension at the National Industrial Court in Abuja, he has not been recalled since.

Meanwhile, before he was suspended, Mr Magaji had complained of interference and intimidation from officials of the state.

The anti-corruption agency was established in 2008 by a former governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, with the mandate to check bribery and corruption in government and private institutions in the state.