Kenya: Suluhu Declares Two Days of National Mourning in Honour of Kibaki

Nairobi — Tanzania President Samia Suluhu has declared two days of national mourning in her country in honor of former President Mwai Kibaki.

Suluhu in a statement announced that during the period which starts on Friday through to Saturday, flags in the country and in all their embassies will be flown at half-mast.

"I request all the people of Tanzania to stand with our neighbors in Kenya who are going through a difficult period," a statement released by the Head of Communication from Suluhu's office said.

Kibaki, who died on April 22, 2022, aged 90, served as the country's third president from December 2002 to April 2013, taking over from Daniel arap Moi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta who announced the death of his mentor and predecessor was on Friday expected to lead Kenyans in his funeral service at the Nyayo National Stadium.

President Kibaki will be buried on Saturday at his rural home in Othaya in Nyeri County.

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, Salva Kiir of South Sudan and Ethiopia's Sahle-Work Zewde are among Heads of State who will be attending the funeral service.

Major roads in the city have been closed to facilitate movement to the venue.

Kenyans have been queuing to pay their last respects to the late president for the past three days, viewing his body at parliament where it lay in state from Monday to Wednesday.

The government declarted Friday as a public holiday to allow Kenyans mourn the fallen President and attend the service.