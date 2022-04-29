Kenya: Fresh Cracks in Azimio as Green Congress Party of Kenya Make 'Bullying' Allegations

Nairobi — Fresh cracks have now emerged in Azimio after smaller parties led by the Green Congress Party of Kenya (GCK) issued fresh demands to the coalition's constituent parties which they claim have been disrespecting and treating them with contempt.

They alleged that Raila Odinga's Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Jubilee Party led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Wiper Party of Kalonzo Musyoka have been treating them as though they are lesser or count for nothing in Odinga's quest for the presidency.

Speaking when he handed over nomination certificates for dozens of aspirants seeking various positions across the country in the August 9, 20022 General Elections, GCK Party Chairman, Hillary Alila accused the named parties of treating them as "though they were children of a lesser God."

"We are in Azimio because we believe in the collective philosophy that the Right Honourable Raila Odinga is the best Kenyan to become our fifth President, but the likes of ODM and Jubilee are behaving as if we are not partners in the (Azimio) Coalition," Alila insisted.

"We want to tell them that, just like everyone else, the parties they are calling small are also traversing the country campaigning for PM Raila Odinga."

Alila chastised the ODM for mistreating the other parties, carrying the demeanor of owning the Azimio La Umoja - One Kenya presidential candidate.

GCK is one of the nearly 30 political parties forming the Azimio la Umoja- One Kenya Coalition political party and their sentiments are echoed by many other political parties that have been given the tag of 'smaller' parties within the Azimio La Umoja movement.

"Yes PM (Raila) Odinga is the Party Leader of the ODM and everyone respects that but there needs to be a measure of both respect and appreciation that all of us have a stake in this coalition political party by right.

"The way ODM are behaving is not right and we are here to tell them that Raila is our presidential candidate as he is for the majority of Kenyans."

GCK sentiments come amidst growing disquiet among the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya constituent parties, with a section of them accusing others of feeling more entitled than others.