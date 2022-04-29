Kenya: Security Beefed Up at Nyayo Stadium, Lee Funeral Home Ahead of Kibaki Service

Nairobi — Security has been beefed up at the Lee Funeral Home and the Nyayo Stadium ahead of the funeral service of former President Mwai Kibaki.

A strict security screening was being conducted on members of the public who arrived at the Nyayo National stadium with no food or drinks being allowed into the arena.

Police officers bolstered by the presence of Kenya Defense Forces lined up a number of city roads where Kibaki's hearse was set to pass through.

Kibaki's body is set to be transported from the Lee Funeral Home to State House from where it will be brought to the Nyayo Stadium for the service.

A number of Heads of State from various countries are in Kenya for the funeral service.

Since his death on Friday, the military has taken a central role in the funeral ceremonies, from securing the Lee Funeral Home where the former President's body is being preserved, to the Parliament Buildings where he is lying in state.

Like it happened during the State Funeral of Retired President, the Late Daniel arap Moi, a gun carriage carrying the casket bearing the body of Kibaki is expected to depart from State House, Nairobi for the Nyayo National Stadium under a parade mounted by the three formations of the military.

The memorial is part of an elaborate sendoff plan announced by President Kenyatta on Friday last week when Kibaki passed on.