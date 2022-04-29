Nigeria: Winner Emerges At Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria 2022

Miss Imo representative, Confiance Victor has emerged as the overall winner of Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria (MTGBN) 2022 in a fiercely contested competition that has high flying teenage beauties with brains and brawn.

The grand finale of Nigeria's biggest teen beauty pageant, which took place in Sapele, Delta State recently was the climax of an intense one week of camping activities that involves leadership training, etiquettes, life's soft skills, and entrepreneurship training.

The audience erupted with tumultuous applause, when delectably congenial and beautiful Miss Confiance Victor, a representative from Imo State, defeated nine other beautiful teenagers to emerge the second edition winner.

The contestants who came out in five appearances for the traditional costumes, introduction, swimwear, talents display and evening gowns segment, wowed the audience with colourful displays.

The 2022 Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria, had Mr Bernard Effiong, former Mr Nigeria Universe and Mr Tourism Nigeria, as a head judge while Hon. (Miss) Sandra Bassey, renowned Saxophonist, Shoe Cobbler and serving Counsellor and Speaker, Abak Local Government Area Legislative Arm, and Miss Blessing Ebbah, one of Nigeria's fast-rising beauty queens and current Miss Nigeria United Nations, were co-judge.

Miss Victor will represent Nigeria in August 2022, on the world stage where the Miss Teen Global Beauty International 2021, will be held in Paraiba, Brazil, courtesy of an all-expense-paid trip by the official sponsor of MTGBN, Awaritse Nigeria Limited.

"I feel incredibly happy about winning because it was a tough competition where there were so many great girls but the crown chose me and it chose me for a purpose. It's more than a prize to me; it's an opportunity that will change my life for good", the elated beauty queen said.

While speaking to the media on how the winners emerged, the National Director of MTGBN, popularly called, "Nigeria's King of Queens, Mrs Gwendolyn Elohor Tagbarha, noted that in the first edition, 70 per cent of scores were taken right from the auditions, home task assignments, behavioural assessment, hard work, attitude, camp activities were all put together and submitted to the judges while their stage performances during the grand finale have the other half of 30 per cent.

Meanwhile, in spite of winning an all-expense-paid trip to Brazil for the International pageant, Queen Imo, also walked home with the sum of N200, 000 in cash, amongst other prizes, while, Aghunaife Fiona, Miss Teen Delta, 1st Princess, Alkali Hannah, Miss Ondo, 2nd Princess, Mayungbo Oluwatobiloba, Miss Ogun, 3rd Princess, went home with N150, 000, N100, 000 and N100, 000 in cash, respectively.

Tagbarha, who is an ex-beauty queen reiterated that the Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria brand is a major platform that grooms young girls from the foundation, to become worthy role models, and ambassadors and subsequently become useful to themselves and the society at large.

Adding that when they eventually decide to contest at adult pageant brands, they would have been groomed thoroughly to adequately prepare them to become high flyers in the future.

"I strongly believe that we are truly on the path towards sanitising beauty pageantry in Nigeria and I am super proud to say that Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria cemented her place in Nigeria as the biggest and brightest teenage pageant brand, and with God on our side, we shall continue to work to sanitise the system and subsequently change the narratives of pageantry in Nigeria", she added.