Kenya: The Rise of Green (Sustainable) Buildings in Kenya

Nairobi — The effect of climate change has been felt majorly across the globe in recent years with increased impacts that have taken a toll on the day-to-day activities of human beings.

Several activists and organizations have taken lead in encouraging humans to adopt environmentally friendly activities and initiatives that will reduce carbon emissions and lower the impact of climate change.

In a bid to be part of the green initiative, several developers within Nairobi have opted for green buildings whose design, construction, or/and operations reduce or eliminate negative impacts, and can create positive impacts, on the climate and natural environment.

According to the United Nations (UN) Environmental Programme, real estate contributes up to 30 percent of global annual greenhouse gas emissions (GHG)

Among the key features that can make a building sustainable include the efficient use of energy, water, and other resources, the use of renewable energy such as solar, the use of pollution and waste reduction measures, and the enabling of re-use and recycling.

Located in Parklands, Nairobi, 3408 Belva apartments is one of such projects which adopted the concept that is represented by the use of solar PV panels and vertical gardens running across almost twenty floors.

The project's developer, Mohammed Dahir told Capital Business that the project prioritizes the elimination of energy wastages through the adoption of maximum natural light and solar energy.

"Our project s unique, we are a green building, we maximize on natural lighting, this will also be represented by the use of solar PV panels and vertical gardens running across almost twenty floors," he said.

The project's design ensures full maximizing of the natural light which will help residents minimize energy waste.

"We wanted to do something unique in the market, as much as I want a good life, I want that for my buyers to feel. We had to design an apartment with a hotel concept, all facilities and amenities you will find in the apartment; The vision started with me doing a unit for myself and developing the concept of a nice home with good unique views which prompted me to opt for this idea," he said.

Ted Otieno, the chairperson of the Kenya Green Building Society (KGBS) in a separate interview, said that the uptake of such buildings is increasing in the country.

As of 2021, there were 43 certified buildings in the country, a 100 percent rise from 2020.

Other similar projects have been undertaken by Africa logistics partnership, Acorn holdings, and Executive residency.

"Its popularity in the market has risen, we see more people adopting these buildings and not just ticking the box but many developers are seeing its benefits in terms of utility costs," he remarked.

KGBS which comprises 110 active members has launched its first mobile application that seeks to promote the adoption of green buildings across the country.

The app, dubbed Jenga Green Library, is a green building material and services directory for displaying the entire supply chain of sustainable building materials and services that reduce environmental pollution.