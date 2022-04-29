Rwanda Energy Group Get Break From Local League to Concentrate on Basketball Africa League

27 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) has given Rwanda Energy Group (REG) a break from the National basketball league to help them concentrate on the playoffs of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2022 that get underway in Kigali on the 21st through the 28th of next month.

Speaking to Times Sport, Landry Jabo, the Executive Director at Ferwaba confirmed the development.

On Monday, REG started an early residential training camp as they gear up for the playoffs, and they will be expecting to carry the country's flag high when action begins.

The team advanced to the last-eight playoffs last month after putting up amazing performances that saw them top the Sahara Conference.

Jabo told this newspaper that the local league will continue with the other teams, but REG won't take part until the BAL playoffs are over.

Currently, REG is in fourth place in the local league with 21 points with two games to finish the first round.

REG's residential camp is being hosted at Onomo in Kigali, while training takes place at the Kigali Arena under the instruction of American coach Robert John Pack Jr.

REG will take on Cameroon's Forces Armées et Police (FAP) Basketball Club in the playoff quarter-finals.

REG's BAL roster:

Cleveland Joseph Thomas Jr, Antony Walker, Adonis Jovon Filer, Pitchou Manga, Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Dieudonné Ndizeye Ndayisaba,Olivier Shyaka, Kaje Elie, Habimana Ntore, Pierre Thierry Vandriessche, Kami Kabange and Mpoyo Axel.

