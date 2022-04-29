Rwanda: Arrest of Organiser of Miss Rwanda Beauty Pageant Sparks Mixed Reactions

Akaliza said it has taken her too long to say something on what happens behind the scenes because she had no backup facts to prove what she wanted to say.

Amanda Akaliza, the Miss Rwanda 2021 first runner-up has said that time has come for her to speak out on what young women, including her, pass through Miss Rwanda.

Akaliza's statement came just hours after the arrest of pageant organiser Dieudonne 'Prince Kid' Ishimwe, the CEO of Rwanda Inspiration Backup, which organises the annual beauty contest.

Ishimwe is now detained at Remera RIB station on suspicion of sexual abuse towards the contestants of Miss Rwanda as investigation continues.

His arrest sparked mixed reactions among the public including Akaliza who said she stands in solidarity with contestants who were subject to sex abuse during the beauty pageant on different occasions.

"I am not here to speak on behalf of any of the women that passed through Miss Rwanda. Because each one had their own experience that deserves to be told only by them," said the Miss Rwanda 2021 finalist.

"I am simply here to stand in solidarity with the girls. I will support you when you feel it's time to speak up. I will defend you when you need me to, and I will understand you if you choose to deal with this in your own way"

Akaliza said it has taken her too long to say something on what happens behind the scenes of the beauty contest because she had no backup facts to prove what she wanted to say.

"For so long I have wanted to say something but I couldn't because doing so at that time with no proof would've done more damage than help," she said.

"But now that it is in the open I cannot stay silent this time. This tweet is to publicly show where I stand in hopes that it will encourage the women to stand up for themselves and speak to the police if they so wish," she added.

Prince Kid's arrest sparks mixed reactions

Ishimwe, who goes by Prince Kid, a stage name he picked during his early days in music, has been organising Miss Rwanda since 2014.

The pageant has since produced nine different beauty queens including Colombe Akiwacu, Doriane Kundwa, Jolly Mutesi, Elsa Iradukunda, Liliane Iradukunda, Meghan Nimwiza, Naomi Nishimwe, Grace Ingabire and now crow holder Divine Nshuti Muheto.

Two of the nine beauty queens have been working with him (Elsa Iradukunda and Liliane Iradukunda), with Meghan Nimwiza having left Rwanda Inspiration Back-Up just days ago. Jolly Mutesi has regularly been part of the pageant's jury.

Unlike other winners, Doriane Kundwa and Naomie Nishimwe preferred to work under other management arrangements as opposed to Rwanda Inspiration Back-UP.

The beauty pageant has been marred by endless allegations of misconduct and abuse, with activists calling for better protection of young women involved with the platform.

And, so when Rwanda Investigation Bureau announced the arrest of Prince Kid on Tuesday, April 26, many were not surprised.

"For years we have been asking to abolish Miss Rwanda concept/institution in Rwanda due (to) it injustices, inequalities, objectifications of women's body & involvement of sexual abusers of women & no one cared, instead we were every time told it was a private business. Why are we surprised? Sylvie Nsanga, a feminist, tweeted.

Others called for patience to allow a chance to investigators to get to the bottom of the matter.