Rwanda: Former Miss Rwanda Contestant Breaks Silence as Prince Kid's Arrest Sparks Mixed Reactions

Amanda Akaliza, the Miss Rwanda 2021 first runner-up has said that time has come for her to speak out on what young women, including her, pass through Miss Rwanda.

Akaliza's statement came just hours after the arrest of pageant organiser Dieudonne 'Prince Kid' Ishimwe, the CEO of Rwanda Inspiration Backup, which organises the annual beauty contest.

Ishimwe is now detained at Remera RIB station on suspicion of sexual abuse towards the contestants of Miss Rwanda as investigation continues.

His arrest sparked mixed reactions among the public including Akaliza who said she stands in solidarity with contestants who were subject to sex abuse during the beauty pageant on different occasions.

"I am not here to speak on behalf of any of the women that passed through Miss Rwanda. Because each one had their own experience that deserves to be told only by them," said the Miss Rwanda 2021 finalist.

"I am simply here to stand in solidarity with the girls. I will support you when you feel it's time to speak up. I will defend you when you need me to, and I will understand you if you choose to deal with this in your own way"

Akaliza said it has taken her too long to say something on what happens behind the scenes of the beauty contest because she had no backup facts to prove what she wanted to say.

"For so long I have wanted to say something but I couldn't because doing so at that time with no proof would've done more damage than help," she said.

"But now that it is in the open I cannot stay silent this time. This tweet is to publicly show where I stand in hopes that it will encourage the women to stand up for themselves and speak to the police if they so wish," she added.

Prince Kid's arrest sparks mixed reactions

Ishimwe, who goes by Prince Kid, a stage name he picked during his early days in music, has been organising Miss Rwanda since 2014.

The pageant has since produced nine different beauty queens including Colombe Akiwacu, Doriane Kundwa, Jolly Mutesi, Elsa Iradukunda, Liliane Iradukunda, Meghan Nimwiza, Naomi Nishimwe, Grace Ingabire and now crow holder Divine Nshuti Muheto.

Four of the nine beauty queens have been working with him with Jolly Mutesi regularly featuring in the pageant's panel of jury on many occasions while Elsa Iradukunda, Liliane Iradukunda and Meghan Nimwiza were working at Ishimwe's organisation on daily basis.

There have been cases of beauty queens like Doriane Kundwa and Naomie Nishimwe who never showed any interest in working under Miss Rwanda Organisation's management plus Meghan Nimwiza who left the organisation to work elsewhere but none of them or contestants against whom they were competing ever made any public plea that they were subject to sexual abuse enroute to winning their respective crowns.

However, some key figures have edition by edition been claiming that there were contestants who were facing sexual abuse in one way or another, calling competent organs to get involved for better protection of young women during the contest.

No legal action was taken based on their pleas until Rwanda Investigation Bureau announced the arrest of Prince Kid on Tuesday, April 26, a move that did not surprise some including gender activist Sylvie Nsanga.

"For years we have been asking 2abolish miss Rwanda concept/institution in Rwanda due it injustices, inequalities, objectifications of women's body & involvement of sexual abusers of women & no one cared, instead we were every time told it was a private business. Why are we surprised? Sylvie Nsanga tweeted.

Reacting to Price Kid's arrest, local journalist Samuel Baker Byansi said that 'Nothing stays hidden forever!!' just months after saying that there is an 'Untold Story' about Miss Rwanda which he described as 'dark' that a lot of people won't believe.

He, however, cautioned the public that only the courts of law have the power to judge the suspect based on the charges he is alleged.

"He is still innocent until proven guilty by courts of Law. #RwOT stop judging him. Let's respect the rule of Law. Besides all the allegations we need the proof to be tabled & also the victims to get Justice. Putting in consideration that justice delayed is Justice denied," he said.