Kenya: Superb Omanyala Going for an Audacious Triple Title Assault at Africa Championships

29 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — African 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala has declared an audacious ambition to go for a triple assault of gold medals in the 100m, 200m and the 4x100m relay at the African Athletics Championships scheduled for Mauritius in June.

Omanyala clinched the national titles in all three races at the Athletics Kenya Championships that concluded at the Kasarani Stadium on Thursday, and he now says he wants to do a three-peat at the African champs.

"Yeah I am going for all three at the African championships. I feel great and I feel in good shape and I believe it is possible. The national champions were really great especially competing after two years since we were last here in 2019. I really enjoyed myself out here," said Omanyala.

The African record holder clocked 10.03secs to win the 100m final, despite a stuttered thrust off the blocks.

Omanyala laid down his traditional devastating kick in the second half of the race, to wade off Uganda's Benson Okoth who timed 10.52secs while Danish athlete Tazana Kamanga, who resides in Kenya, finished third in 10.62.

He later on doubled with his second gold of the day, winning the 200m in a time of 20.43secs, coming short of his targeted national record due to the wet conditions on the track.

Mid-morning showers made it impossible to show off explosive paces, but still Omanyala was in inch perfect form to win the race and confirm his place for the African championship, finishing within the qualification time.

"It was a bit hard for the 200m because when we went to the blocks it was very wet. Managing such a race is difficult but all in all I believe those were good times we posted.

Dan Kaviasi was second in 20.90secs, while Kenya Defense Forces' Mike Mokamba was third in 21.01secs. Omanyala and Kaviasi will fly the Kenyan flag in the 200m race in Mauritius.

Earlier on on Wednesday, Omanyala and his Kenya Police team had dazzled the crowd with an emphatic performance to win the men's 4x100m relay. Omanyala had picked up the baton fourth in the final changeover, but showed his prowess with a peerless run to clinch victory.

And now, he will certainly lead Athletics Kenya's relay team which will be named next week.

Meanwhile, Maximila Imali, the women's national record holder, will also double in Mauritius after winning both the 100m and 200m races.

