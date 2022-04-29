Rwanda Secures Beach Volleyball Commonwealth Games Place

Rwanda has secured qualification to the 2022 Commonwealth Games Beach Volleyball Competition.

The Rwandan team as well as Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Gambia were all granted automatic qualification to the men's event due to their good positions in world ranking.

24 teams will battle for supremacy in the sport at the competition in Birmingham with gold, silver and bronze up for grabs.

Beach volleyball which will be held at Smithfield is making its second appearance at the games after it was first played in the 2018 edition in Gold Coast.

"Congratulations to 24 outstanding teams who have qualified for the men's and women's beach volleyball competitions at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games," Dame Louise Martin, Commonwealth Games Federation President stated on Tuesday night when announcing the teams.

"We are set for an exciting event at Smithfield, right in the heart of Birmingham's city centre, and I know the world class athletes competing will showcase the very best of Commonwealth sport." She added.

The Beach volleyball competition is slated to take place from July 30 to August 7 at the games in Birmingham.