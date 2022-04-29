Rwanda: RDB Outlines CHOGM Business Opportunities

Business operators have been tipped on different opportunities to leverage during the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) slated for June 20 to 25 this year.

Zephanie Niyonkuru, Deputy CEO of Rwanda Development Board (RDB), said that they will use the platform to show the world what Rwanda has done and achieved over the last 28 years.

"Having around 5000 people from the world coming to Rwanda will not only translate into revenues in terms of accommodation and expenses, but it will also have other additional benefits of business opportunities and other specific deals," he said.

This was said during a meeting between RDB private sector operators where they were presented with different programmes that will be undertaken in the course of four forums that will take place.

These include; Commonwealth business forum, Commonwealth youth forum, Commonwealth women's forum, Commonwealth people's forum.

Mark Karomba, Chief Corporate Relations and Human Resources Officer at KtRn said that given the experience that Rwanda has in hosting big events, there is no doubt that CHOGM will be a success.

"We are really doing much in terms of preparations and we expect to connect and form productive partnerships during the different forums that will take place," he said.

While business operators were encouraged to participate, partner and make profits during the event, Clare Akamanzi, CEO of RDB, warned service providers against 'unreasonable' increases in prices.

"Cases where a hotel room of $200 and people charge it $800 just because it's CHOGM, we don't want you to scare people that Rwanda is extremely expensive," she noted.

At the end of the day remember we have a reputation to keep for future meetings to come in our country, she added.

"We expect you to make profits but most importantly we expect you to work with us to make Rwandan brand memorable."

About two months away from the actual event, apart from sidelines meetings, Rwanda has prepared different activities aimed at giving delegates a seamless and memorable stay in the country.

There are different social events planned, although not exhaustive, such as a fashion show that will be hosted at Kigali Arena with about 800 expected guests and it will feature local and international designers.

There will be a Kigali Street Festival of a 6-day exhibition of made-in Rwanda products and live entertainment at Imbuga City Walk, and there will be also CHOGM networking event that will be hosted at the Golf Course Kigali as well as CHOGM cricket festival at Gahanga stadium.

Nyamirabo and Kisiment car free zones will also have an ingredient of their own in entertaining world delegates.