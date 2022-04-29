Nigeria: 2023 - PDP Screens 29 Governorship Aspirants From South-East

28 April 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

Of those screened, three from Abia, 10 from Ebonyi and 16 from Enugu State.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, screened 29 governorship aspirants from the three states of the South-east region for the 2023 general elections.

The aspirants were three from Abia, 10 from Ebonyi and 16 from Enugu.

Though the committee did not address journalists after the screening, some of the aspirants who spoke lauded the process.

An aspirant from Enugu, Josef Onoh, expressed satisfaction with the exercise, saying it was smooth and good.

Mr Onoh said he had submitted all the necessary documents and hoped to participate during the party's primary election.

Another aspirant, Obinna Ogba, representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial District, said he had submitted all that was required, adding that it was a hitch free exercise.

"It did not take me up to two minutes to do mine," he said.

Briefing them, the Secretary of PDP South-East, James Ugwu, said, "We invited them to brief them on how to do their campaigns without undermining and castigating anyone.

"The party expected them to tell people their manifestos and programmes and if we discover that anybody among them is busy running anyone down, the zone will definitely take action against the person," Mr Ugwu said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X