Nigeria: 2023 - PDP Screens 29 Governorship Aspirants From South-East

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, screened 29 governorship aspirants from the three states of the South-east region for the 2023 general elections.

Though the committee did not address journalists after the screening, some of the aspirants who spoke lauded the process.

An aspirant from Enugu, Josef Onoh, expressed satisfaction with the exercise, saying it was smooth and good.

Mr Onoh said he had submitted all the necessary documents and hoped to participate during the party's primary election.

Another aspirant, Obinna Ogba, representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial District, said he had submitted all that was required, adding that it was a hitch free exercise.

"It did not take me up to two minutes to do mine," he said.

Briefing them, the Secretary of PDP South-East, James Ugwu, said, "We invited them to brief them on how to do their campaigns without undermining and castigating anyone.

"The party expected them to tell people their manifestos and programmes and if we discover that anybody among them is busy running anyone down, the zone will definitely take action against the person," Mr Ugwu said.