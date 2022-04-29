Nigeria: Kaduna Train Attack - Abducted Passenger Gives Birth in Captivity

The source said the terrorists brought in medical doctors and medical supplies into the forest to help the woman deliver safely.

One of the abducted female passengers of the Kaduna bound train has given birth to a baby girl in the bandits' hideout, Arise TV News is reporting.

Terrorists had on March 28 planted explosives on the rail track and immobilized an AK9 Abuja - Kaduna train, killing at least nine people, wounding several others and abducting an unknown number of passengers.

The abductees have remained with the terrorists for a month despite repeated calls by their relatives and other Nigerians for the government to take decisive actions to free them from captivity.

The terrorists released two video clips and two photographs showing some of the abducted passengers in captivity.

The pictures brought temporary relief to some family members of the abducted passengers, with some of them telling PREMIUM TIMES that knowing their relatives are alive calmed them a bit.

Family members of the abducted passengers had on several occasions pleaded with the federal government to hasten the processes that will lead to the release of their relatives.

The federal government said it is doing all it can to free the victims. Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, however, said the actions being taken are confidential.

"What the federal government is doing won't be the subject matter of a press conference, because we have lives at stake," Mr Mohammed said, adding, "What I can assure you is that as we speak, the respective arms of the government are actually engaged in getting those victims released."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Nigeria Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Pregnant woman

AriseTV News is however quoting a family member of one of the abductees as saying there are two pregnant women in captivity. The source's relative was eight months pregnant when she was abducted, the report said.

The source said the terrorists brought in medical doctors and medical supplies into the forest to help the woman deliver safely.

The woman was delivered of her baby last weekend but the family only got to know on Wednesday when a picture of the baby was said to have been sent to them by the terrorists.

"According to reports by family sources, she gave birth with the aid of doctors brought in by the terrorists. We can also report that the terrorists are demanding the release of their top commanders in exchange for the abducted train passengers," Arise TV News quoted the family source as saying.

"They contacted us and broke the news to us that she gave birth at the weekend, even though they did not tell us whether it was a boy or a girl," the family member said.