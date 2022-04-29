Nigeria: 2023 Presidency - Gov Bello Presents Nomination Forms to Buhari

28 April 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Bello picked the APC nomination and expression of interest forms on Tuesday, a day after he paid N100 million for the forms.

Governor Yahaya Bello of on Thursday presented his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to contest for the 2023 Presidency to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

A statement by the Media Directorate of the Hope'23 Yahaya Bello Campaign Council on Thursday in Abuja said the gesture was in respect to the President.

According to the statement, Mr Bello, on April 26, bought the form at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Secretariat, making him the first amongst other contenders to pay N100 million for the form.

The governor had formally declared his intention to run for president on April 2 in Abuja.

"The Kogi State Governor in his usual practice presented his expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2023 Presidential election.

"This is to his political father and leader of the nation President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

"The governor received blessings from Mr President ahead of the 2023 presidential election which he is currently the front-runner," it stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC National Secretariat was agog with a mammoth crowd on April 27, when Mr Bello picked his forms.

Mr Bello stated that he was running for president to restore hope to Nigerians, unite and secure the country.

He also noted that he was confident in picking the ticket as he has the support of Nigerians, party stalwarts, the youths, women and persons with disabilities.

