Rwanda: It's Not Over Yet, Says Bugesera Coach

Despite losing 1-0 to Rayon Sports on Tuesday, Bugesera FC head coach Etienne Ndayiragije has insisted that it is not over yet for his side in their pursuit of a ticket to the Peace Cup semifinals.

Rayon Sports will go into the second leg at Bugesera Stadium which is scheduled for May 4, with a 1-0 advantage, thanks to a Musa Esenu strike in the ninth minute.

Ndayiragije believes Bugesera can still turn the tables in their favor, "We expected a tough game against Rayon Sport and I cannot blame my players for losing. They did well and created chances but sometimes you need to use the chances that come your way and unfortunately we didn't."

The Nyamata-based club will need to score two or more goals in the second leg if they are to reach the semifinals tournament for the first time.

Meanwhile, Rayon Sports coach Jorge Paixão admitted that even with a 1-0 lead, the tie is not over yet.

"It is a big game so we need to be ready for the return leg and we are expecting a tough game in the second leg," he said.

In other matches, holders AS Kigali beat Gasogi United 1-0, Police saw off Etoile de l'est 2-1. The return legs are scheduled for May 4, 2022.

The semifinals will be played on May, 11 and 18, while 3rd place play off is set for May 17 and the final will be played on May 18.

AS Kigali won the Peace Cup in 2019 after beating Kiyovu Sports 2-1. The tournament was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.