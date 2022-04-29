Tanzania: CRDB Dishes Out 769bn/ - for Agribusiness Loans

The CRDB Bank Plchas issued loans amounting to 769bn/- during 2021/2022 financial year to agribusiness entrepreneurs in the country for purposes of improving their businesses, it has been disclosed.

Mr Michael Jacob, the CRDB Bank Relationship Manager for Agribusiness for Lake Zone disclosed this during a recent agricultural value-chain stakeholders' meeting held in Bukoba Municipal Council.

"During 2021/2022 financial year the CRDB Bank Plc dished out loans amounting to 769bn/- to agribusiness entrepreneurs for purposes of improving their businesses. This amount was equivalent to 43 per cent of all agricultural loans in the country," he said.

He explained that the beneficiaries channel their loan application through the Private Agricultural Sector Support (PASS) Trust, adding that the beneficiaries are drawn from farmer groups, SACCOS, cooperatives, farmers' associations, companies, individuals and women groups involved in agribusiness activities.

Meanwhile, PASS Trust Managing Director, MrYohaneKaduma explained that since its inception in 2000, PASS has been supporting Tanzania's agricultural finance landscape by assisting entrepreneurs to borrow from commercial banks and other financial institutions feasibly and profitably for purposes of improving their businesses.

"Tanzania has enough land for adequate production of cash and food crops. The problem is financial support to ensure investment in the entire value chain. Lack of capital was among key challenges facing the farmers in the country.

"In reaching out to beneficiaries along the entire agricultural value chain spread across Tanzania, PASS offers partial credit guarantee cover to collaborating banks as a means of topping up inadequate collateral to enable clients get loans," he said.

According to MrKaduma, about 1.7 million agribusiness entrepreneurs have benefited from PASS Trust credit guarantee schemes over the years, of whom more than 45 per cent were women.

He explained that PASS provides banks with guarantees ranging from 20 to 60 per cent (up to 80 per cent for women) of the loan amount. The beneficiaries represent various sub sectors including livestock, crop production, processing, mechanization, and irrigation infrastructure, transportation of agricultural commodities, bee keeping, fish farming and inputs trading.

"I commend some of the financial institutions that have taken action to address the problem including the CRDB BankPlc which recently pushed down the lending rates from the normal 20 per cent to 9 per cent. This is a commendable step," he said.

CRDB Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director, MrAbdulmajidNsekela recently announced in Dar es Salaam that the lender had slashed lending rates from the normal 20 per cent to nine per cent to boost lending to the key economic sector that employs over 75 per cent of the country's workforce.

The bank also slashed the lending rate for salaried employees to 13 per cent from the normal 16 per cent.