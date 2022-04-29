Angola Attends UN Meeting On New Urban Agenda

Luanda — An Angolan delegation, headed by the Minister of Public Works and Territory Planning (MINOPOT), Manuel Tavares de Almeida, is today taking part, in New York, in the high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly on the New Urban Agenda (UN-HABITAT).

The meeting aims to assess the implementation of the New Urban Agenda in light of the urgency to address sustainable urbanisation.

Discussions at the high-level meeting are expected to inform Member States' engagement at other high-level meetings, including on migration, climate change, biodiversity and disaster risk reduction.

Information is also expected on Member States' engagement at the G20, G7, World Urban Forum, Habitat Assembly, as well as around the High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, which reviews the 17 Millennium Development Goals.

The opening of the event featured addresses by UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid, UN Under-Secretary-General Amina Mohamed and Ecosoc President Collen Vixen Kelapile

The high-level meeting on the New Urban Agenda brings together, among other entities, heads of government, ministers and various relevant actors in the implementation of the New Urban Agenda.