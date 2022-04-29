Namibian Stars to Race in Ostrava

OLYMPIC 200m silver medallist Christine Mboma and compatriot Beatrice Masilingi have been confirmed for the Golden Spike Ostrava in the Czech Republic on 31 May.

The Ostrava competition is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold calendar.

The Namibian speedsters have fond memories of the central European country, where they announced their arrival on the global athletics audience last year.

Mboma won the Josef Odlozil Memorial, setting a meet record of 22,67 seconds, with Masilingi third in 22,82.

As well as her Olympic medal, the 18-year-old Mboma won the world u20 title in Nairobi last year and is the world u20 and African record-holder, with a PB of 21.78. Now her aim will be to target the long-standing Golden Spike meeting record of 22.07 set in 1981.

She will again race against her compatriot Masilingi, the world u20 silver medallist and Olympic sixth-place finisher, in Ostrava.

Tokyo 2020 men's high jump joint gold medallist Gianmarco Tamberi and Dutch star Femke Bol will also feature at the event.

Joining them in the Czech Republic will be Slovenia's world indoor pole vault bronze medallist Tina Sutej, the national record-holder with a best of 4,80m, and Czech No.1 Amalie Svabikova, the 2018 world U20 champion.

The meeting record of 4,83m was set by Stacy Dragila in 2004.