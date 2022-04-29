Tanzania: Samia - the Royal Tour Film Helped Uncover Poachers' Hideout

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has launched the country's strategic film and revealed how it has helped unearth areas that were used for poaching.

The President, who acted as a tour guide in the film said that during filming the Royal Tour they found a big granary where ivory and rhinoceros teeth were being stored for smuggling.

"We decided to show this out in the film for Tanzanians to see how they eliminate animals, but not all of them were from Tanzania, some were from the neighboring countries... let the whole world see and know that this business is not good, we are eliminating our treasure," President Samia said.

The Head of State said during the launching and screening of the Royal Tour film at the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC) in Arusha on Thursday

Meanwhile, the Head of State expressed her experience of shooting the documentary saying she didn't expect the film to come out the way it did.

"I thank the entire production team, it was not an easy task, these people told me to keep my presidency in office,they told me when you come here you are a tour guide, you are an actress, we don't have time with your presidency so I did it... I was doing one action ten times, Sometimes I was angry... they told me no Samia, you have to do it, and at that time my presidency did not exist till we finished"