Angola: Covid-19 - Over 20,000 Citizens Vaccinated in 24 Hours

Luanda — The Angolan Health Authorities announced, this Wednesday, the vaccination of 20.763 citizens, in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily bulletin, the highlights go to the provinces of Uíge with 4.667 citizens, Huíla with 3.332, Luanda with 2.916, Huambo with 1.863 and Cuanza Sul with 1.392.

The accumulative number points to 18.932.660 vaccinated citizens, of which 12.134.952 with the first dose, 6.385.638 with the both doses and 381.203 with a reinforce dose (the third one).

The target population is 18.932.660 Angolans to be vaccinated