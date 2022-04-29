Angola: African Golf Confederation Recognizes Angola's Good Organization

8 April 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The secretary general of the African Golf Confederation, Hugh Mortimer, considered the organization of the African Championship that ended this Wednesday in Angola to be excellent, even with covid-19 pandemic issues, which affected world's economy.

The official told ANGOP that Angola had accepted the challenge of hosting the event and did it with great skill, adding that, despite being fourth in the ranking, the country has shown that can compete on an equal footing with any opponent.

The Namibian recognizes that Angolan golf is under development, but will seek to use his influence with the sport's top bodies to receive support to invest in massification.

He recalled that Angola has been an active member of Region V since 2019 and the problems it faces are no different from other countries that also lack great support for the development of the sport.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X