Angola: African Golf Confederation Recognizes Angola's Good Organization

Luanda — The secretary general of the African Golf Confederation, Hugh Mortimer, considered the organization of the African Championship that ended this Wednesday in Angola to be excellent, even with covid-19 pandemic issues, which affected world's economy.

The official told ANGOP that Angola had accepted the challenge of hosting the event and did it with great skill, adding that, despite being fourth in the ranking, the country has shown that can compete on an equal footing with any opponent.

The Namibian recognizes that Angolan golf is under development, but will seek to use his influence with the sport's top bodies to receive support to invest in massification.

He recalled that Angola has been an active member of Region V since 2019 and the problems it faces are no different from other countries that also lack great support for the development of the sport.