Angola: João Lourenço Talks to Vladimir Putin and Mario Draghi

8 April 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, had this Thursday, a call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin and the President of the Italian Council of Ministers, Mario Draghi.

At different times, President João Lourenço discussed with the two entities the situation in Ukraine and its consequences.

In a note, by the way, the Secretariat for Institutional Communication and Press Affairs of the President of the Republic states that President João Lourenço's contacts with his interlocutors were made within the framework of the obligation that the member states of the United Nations have to contribute to the world peace and security.

The conversation took place in an atmosphere of "quite cordiality" and aimed to reach an immediate ceasefire and the return to the table of talks aiming to find peace, not only for Ukraine but also for Europe.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

