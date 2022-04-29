Tanzania: Value of Manufactured Goods Up By 22pc

THE value of manufactured goods grew by 22.3 per cent to 3.64tri/- in the quarter ending December last year, compared to 2.97tri registered in the corresponding period in 2020.

According to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) Consolidated Zonal Economic Performance Report for the quarter ending December last year, the outstanding performance was largely due to increased demand, partly supported by the gradual recovery of economic activities from the Covid-19 pandemic in neighbouring countries.

All zones recorded an improvement in value and the main drivers of the growth were textile, cement, rolled steel and sugar.

Manufacturing activities remained concentrated in the Dar es Salaam Zone, which accounted for almost 50 per cent of the total value of selected manufactured goods.

The value of manufactured goods in the Dar es Salaam zone increased to 1.82tri/- in the quarter under review, equivalent to a 20.6 per cent change compared to 1.504tri/- posted in the corresponding period in the previous year.

In the northern zone, the value of manufactured goods rose to 536.5bn/-, which is equivalent to a 24.9 per cent increase compared to 429.6bn/- registered in the corresponding quarter in 2020.

The value of manufactured goods in the southern eastern jumped to 441.7bn/- in the reference quarter, representing a 26.9 per cent change compared to 348.1bn/- posted in the other quarter.

During the period under review, the value of manufactured goods in the central zone increased to 358.6bn/-, which is equal to a 42.6 per cent increase compared to 251.4bn/- registered in the corresponding quarter in 2020.

The value of manufactured goods in the southern highlands rose to 289.6bn/- in the quarter ending December last year, which is equivalent to 4.3 per cent compared to 277.6bn/- registered in the year before.

In the Lake zone, the value of manufactured goods increased to 200.9bn/- representing a 21 per cent increase in the period under review compared to 166bn/- posted in the corresponding period in 2020.